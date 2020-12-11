Arizona GOP asks SCOTUS to hear appeal on its election challenge

Arizona Politics

Arizona Supreme Court has already rejected Republican appeal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward

Ward is challenging the so-called "safe harbor" deadline. It calls for the completion of election litigation six-days before the Electoral College vote. Ward wants to deadline pushed back so more ballots can be inspected.

The Electoral College meets Monday, so the safe harbor deadline has already passed.

The Arizona Supreme Court has already rejected the GOP's appeal. It concluded Ward presented no evidence of misconduct in her challenge of Maricopa County's ballots.

The courts have dismissed seven lawsuits challenging the results of Arizona's November 3rd General Election.