McSally makes up ground against Kelly in new poll

Arizona Politics

Incumbent Senator closes gap in latest survey

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new poll released Tuesday shows Sen. Martha McSally narrowing the gap between her and Democrat Mark Kelly.

Kelly still leads McSally 52%-43% in the OH Predictive Insights’ survey, but the 9-point margin has shrunk from the 13 percentage points shown in a similar poll taken in May.

However, the survey also shows McSally losing ground with both Republicans and Independents. She enjoys the support of 4 out of 5 members of the GOP, but 12% support her opponent. A majority of Independents also expressed support for Kelly.

The incumbent Senator does lead her challenger by 10-points in Arizona's rural counties.

Women, white voters, and self-described moderates expressed a preference for Kelly. While men and conservatives said they support McSally.

OH Predictive Insights surveyed 600 likely Arizona voters between July 6th and 7th for the poll. It has a margin of error of plus/minus four percentage points.