Gosar defends his District 4 seat

Decision 2020

Congressman seeks sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Paul Gosar has been serving Yuma County for nearly a decade, and he'd like to continue doing so for a while longer.

Rep. Gosar, a former dentist, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010. Now the Republican is seeking his sixth term in Congress.

Gosar is both a fierce proponent of border security and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump's border wall.

"If you come into this country illegally, you defy the law that you're trying to come to, that's not the right way to do it," Rep. Gosar explained. "You know, come in the front door. Do it the right way."

The Congressman says he's pleased with the Trump Administration's coronavirus response. He, like the president, continues to advocate for the use of a controversial drug.

"Particularly with hydroxychloroquine when all the dust is settled, we're going to find that we really blew it. Public health really blew it," Gosar said. "This actually does work."

However, public health officials, and many doctors, continue to insist the drug should not be used for treating the virus.

Gosar also told us his relationship and collaboration with President Trump has helped his community, but helping him do his job.

