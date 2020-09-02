Presidential candidates deliver different messages in cities with the same name

2020 Presidential Election

Trump talks law and order - Biden focuses on fighting coronavirus - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden both campaigned in cities name Wilmington Wednesday, but the men pitched completely different messages.

Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, talked coronavirus and its impact on America's classrooms. While farther down south, President Trump focused on controlling continued civil unrest.

With several new polls showing the presidential race tightening, both are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Biden tried to refocus attention on the pandemic, accusing Trump of failing to lead.

"Mr. President where are you where are you?" Get off Twitter and start talking to the Congressional leaders in both parties, invite them to the Oval Office." said the former vice president.

Biden also laid out his own ideas for safely returning kids to school.

"We need emergency support funding for our schools and we need it now." he said.

The former vice president announced he'll visit Kenosha, Wisconsin tomorrow, promising racial unity and healing after the protests set off by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

President Trump toured the city Tuesday. He focused on another Battleground State Wednesday, visiting North Carolina for a World War II ceremony. He seized the opportunity to double down on his law and order message.

"American warriors did not defeat fascism and oppression overseas only to watch our freedoms be trampled by violent mobs here at home." said the president.

He also painted Democrats as weak on crime.

"These people only know one thing and that's strength. That's all they know. Strength." said Trump.

The two campaigns continue to fight a war of words in the final weeks before the elections. And now, the battle's playing out on the airwaves. New ads rolled out Wednesday in key Midwest Battleground states. Trump's ads push the law and order message in Wisconsin and Minnesota. While Biden's Minnesota ads focus on coronavirus.