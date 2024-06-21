16-year-old found dead in early-morning Yuma car crash

UPDATE - 2:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below is the area where the Honda Civic collided with the low-height brick wall and two other vehicles. The Civic itself was not here at the time.

Stay tuned with updates as we investigate.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 16-year-old boy was found dead Friday morning in a car crash, with multiple passengers sustaining injuries, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

Yuma Police officers responded to a car crash June 21 at around 3:26 a.m. in the area of S. 14th Avenue.

YPD says the boy was driving a Honda Civic at high speeds, lost control and crashed into a brick wall, two parked cars and a house.

Five people total were found in the car, including:

16-year-old boy; driver pronounced deceased on scene

18-year-old woman; front-seat passenger pronounced deceased on scene

13-year-old boy; passenger with serious injuries

13-year-old girl; passenger with serious injuries

12-year-old girl; injured passenger

The injured passengers were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, though the 13-year-old boy and girl were later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

Alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash, according to YPD.

YPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to please call the Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

We reached out to a neighbor who was willing to give an interview with us.