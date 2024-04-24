Car crashes into a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Dunkin' location in Rhode Island reopened on Tuesday after a driver crashed a car through the store.

Authorities say the car, which was operated by a driver with only a learner's permit, crashed through the front of a Dunkin in a strip mall in Cranston Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene to find the car lodged in the front of the building.

Police said the driver put the car in drive instead of reverse before being told to brake. However, he hit the gas pedal instead.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident.

The car was towed away with nothing more than a few scratches, but the damage to the storefront will take some time to repair.