Navy helicopter crashes into San Diego Bay

CORONADO, Calif. (CNN) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed with six people inside into the San Diego Bay.

The incident happened Thursday night and six crew members on the helicopter survived the crash, reported Laura Acevedo.

According to the Navy, this all happened during routine training and because of the nature of the training, the Navy says a safety boat was on location.

Coronado paramedics arrived with lights and sirens at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

CNN reported they saw them first bring someone out on a wheelchair, then a second person brought out from inside the ambulance on a stretcher.

Navy officials haven't confirmed where the six crew members were transported but did say they're all being medically evaluated.

The helicopter involved looked like the MH-60R Sea Hawk, it's from the 'Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron,' the Navy said that the squadron trains the Navy's newest aviators and air crewmen to fly and fight the helicopter.

Navy officials are investigating what caused the crash.