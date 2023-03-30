Skip to Content
Pursuit ends with car crashing into house

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle crashed into a home in Brawley after a police pursuit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF) saw a vehicle going above the speed limit at about 100 mph.

As ICNTF tried to stop the vehicle, it continued to speed up.

The vehicle turned into a neighborhood in Brawley on 7th Street and River Drive when the vehicle crashed into a home.

Thankfully, the victim in the home at the time was unharmed since she was in her living room.

The vehicle crashed into the victim's bedroom and ICNTF ended up finding four suspects in the car including fentanyl and other narcotics.

The driver attempted to run away but ICNTF was able to detain them and is currently in the Imperial County Jail.

The victim said when she heard the car crashing into her home, she thought it was an earthquake.

The suspect has had previous felony charges including violation of probation.

