Arizona Senator speaks on possible Mexico border projects

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 20, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly made a statement regarding the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) stance on border projects.

“I’m glad that the Department of Homeland Security has heard our needs from Arizona and will take action to address some of the challenges at the Arizona-Mexico border," began Senator Kelly.

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may be authorized to work on border projects that include safety and environment within the Yuma and Tucson sectors.

"I look forward to reviewing the details of the plan as closing some of the gaps and installing gates will be positive steps to secure sections of the border. Repairing land damaged in Cochise County, like Guadalupe Canyon, will help protect homes and ranchland from flooding and other hazards while restoring natural barriers in the landscape that support security goals,” stated Senator Kelly.

With recent news near Morelos Dam, Senator Kelly made other statements wanting the Biden Administration to address the border crisis.

Large groups of migrants are being encountered daily and gaps along the fences are allowing more to cross without proper documentation.

“Today’s announcement is a good step forward, but we still need smart border security that meets Arizona’s unique needs while ensuring a secure, orderly, and humane response to this border crisis. I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable to that,” Senator Kelly said.