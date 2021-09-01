Skip to Content
Toilet paper crisis continues… shoppers stocking up again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again.

There's actually no threat of a shortage unless the panic buying itself depletes supplies.

You probably remember this happened in the initial reaction to the pandemic in 2020.

The fear of not having enough TP snow-balled and created the very problem shoppers wanted to avoid -- a shortage.

Manufacturers eventually caught up with demand, but it took a while.

Now it might be happening again as the Delta variant spreads and COVID case counts and deaths rise.

Manufacturers are working to meet the new spike in demand.

