President to sign largest infrastructure bill in U.S history

President Biden's bill will help repair roads and much more infrastructure across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN / KECY, KYMA) - The passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package is setting off a mad dash from states and counties seeking federal funds to repair and replace the nation's crumbling bridges, roads and ports.

The legislation will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments to projects over the next five years. Many infrastructure plans have been shelved indefinitely as local officials struggled to find the funding, leaving the nation's infrastructure system in desperate need of repair.

It earned a C- score from the American society of civil engineers earlier this year.

The federal money will be allocated through a variety of programs, mostly run by the us department of transportation. Some of the funds will be disbursed directly to state transportation agencies, and other monies will be awarded to selected applicants through competitive grant programs.

It's up to state and local agencies to decide how best to apply for the funds. While some of the money could go out to states within weeks after the bill is signed into law, it could take months for the department of transportation to stand up the new grant programs and set the qualifying criteria.

The legislation does not name any specific projects that will receive funding, but here are four that will be seeking federal money.