Police: Charges pending against woman after students ingest marijuana edibles

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating after several students reportedly became sick after ingesting marijuana edibles.

Authorities say 10 students became sick at Chester Community Charter School Wednesday morning.

The students were transported to an area hospital and later released.

It’s still unclear how the students gained access to the edibles.

Police say charges are pending against a woman.

Further details on the incident have not been released.

The school, which serves students in grades K-8, released this statement:

“Dear CCCS Parents:

Last week I issued a video statement to bring your attention to an issue threatening our students and students across America: the distribution of harmful illegal substances that appear to be normal candy. There are predators out there who are packaging drugs in a way that targets unknowing children.

This morning, a CCCS student reported to a school official that a number of other students had ingested candy believed to contain THC, a product of marijuana. All students affected were quickly identified and transported to a local hospital for observation. Positive contact was immediately made with parents/guardians for each student.

At this time, all students are stable and being monitored by medical professionals. Their principal and teacher are also on site to support the families. We ask that the privacy of the families be respected.

This incident should serve as an important reminder to all parents to be on the lookout for products disguising harmful substances. Parental vigilance is the first step in the protection of our children.

You should be aware that there are very serious implications for students and parents involved in the distribution of these products. These are illegal drugs. There will be a thorough investigation of this occurrence in coordination with local authorities. I would also like to commend our staff and our Resource Officer for a quick reaction and caring response.”

