4 inmates escape from Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, Illinois

LEWISTON, Illinois (WLS) — Four inmates have escaped from the Fulton County Jail near Peoria, Illinois, Wednesday evening the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

-Jesse Davis, 34, 5’5″, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, -Cody Villalobos, 26, 6’0″ 250lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, -Zachary Hart, 36, 6’6″ 170lbs, brown hair, green eyes,

-Eugene Roets, 22, 5’9″ 180lbs, brown hair, green eyes.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone in Lewistown and nearby communities to secure their homes and vehicles. If your vehicle is missing, authorities ask to report it to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277.

Anyone who sees the inmates is asked not to approach them and to call 911.

