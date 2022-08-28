Skip to Content
Sen Warren worried Fed will tip economy into recession

(CNN) - Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is slamming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for suggesting interest rates should go up to combat U.S. inflation.

Last week, Powell warned that many Americans will feel what he calls the "pain of the fight against inflation.

But today, Warren said there are risks to raising rates.

"Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? It's high prices and millions of people out of work. I'm very worried that the fed is going to tip this economy into recession."

Warren said there are a number of current factors that are causing inflation, including COVID-19, supply chain problems, and giant corporations that are price-gouging.

