today at 12:42 PM
Pfizer recalls migraine medication over packaging issue

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Pfizer is recalling more than four million packages of a prescription migraine medication.

The company says the packaging for "Nurtec ODT" is not child-resistant.

The recall is voluntary and Pfizer says people don't need to throw away or return the medicine, but instead keep it out of the reach of children.

Customers are also urged to call to get a free child-resistant pouch.

The company says there have been no injuries or incidents related to the recall.

It also says there are no quality issues or health risks for patients using the drug as prescribed.

Pfizer is now developing new child-proof packaging.

You can find more information about the recall at pfizer.com.

Jacqueline Aguilar

