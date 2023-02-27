Poll: One in three parents give children fever meds

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Many parents give fever-reducing medication to their kids way too quickly.

That's according to a new national poll by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

The poll was conducted with more than 1,300 parents with kids under the age of 12.

Researchers found that one in three parents gives their kids medicine for a low-grade fever, which is below 100 degrees.

One in two parents would use it for a fever below 102 degrees.

Pediatricians are warning against using fever reducers in these ways because they say the medicine hides the true problem, the cause of the fever.

The poll also says about 26% of parents will even give a second dose of the medicine to prevent a fever.