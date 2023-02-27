Skip to Content
CNN - health
By ,
Published 9:19 PM

Chronic pain tied to increased dementia

Chronic pain is linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – Chronic pain is linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

According to a study published in the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, or PNAS, the study found that people who walked with "purpose", at a pace of over 40 steps a minute, were able to cut their risk of dementia by 57% by taking just 6,300 steps a day.

But for those who suffered from chronic pain like arthritis, cancer, or back pain, the hippocampus of the brain aged by about a year in a 60-year-old person compared with people with no pain.

The risk rose as the number of pain sites in the body increased.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - health
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content