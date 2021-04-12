Health Minute: Research offers hope for stroke victims

CNN - health

Strokes are the leading cause of some of the long-term disabilities in the U.S

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Every year nearly 800,00 Americans suffer a stroke.

According to the CDC one in three stroke victims avoid calling 911 avoiding critical care. Some of the effects of a stroke are paralysis, speech impairment and loss of motor function.

Researchers at Ohio State University have developed the technology to introduce genetic material into cells. This may make the delay in care less damaging. With this technology researchers can teach the cells to become blood vessel cells.

Once injected into mice who had suffered a stroke, the lead researcher said they saw signs of brain tissue repair.

More research will have to be done for safety and efficacy.