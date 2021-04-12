Skip to Content
CNN - health
Health Minute: Research offers hope for stroke victims

Strokes are the leading cause of some of the long-term disabilities in the U.S

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Every year nearly 800,00 Americans suffer a stroke.

According to the CDC one in three stroke victims avoid calling 911 avoiding critical care. Some of the effects of a stroke are paralysis, speech impairment and loss of motor function.

Researchers at Ohio State University have developed the technology to introduce genetic material into cells. This may make the delay in care less damaging. With this technology researchers can teach the cells to become blood vessel cells.

Once injected into mice who had suffered a stroke, the lead researcher said they saw signs of brain tissue repair.

More research will have to be done for safety and efficacy.

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Mercedes was born in San Diego and raised in the border-town of Calexico, California. She is an Imperial Valley native and definitely no stranger to Yuma county.

Mercedes began her journalism career at San Jose State University as she was a part of their campus newscast that aired every Friday, joined “El Espartano Noticias,” and was an on-air talent for the San Jose Film Festival in 2017. Her highlight during that time was the opportunity to interview actress, Jane Lynch.

Mercedes then continued her journey to CSU Sacramento and received her B.A in Journalism and minor in Communication Studies. She did an internship with Telemundo in Sacramento, which allowed her to gain experience and build relationships.

Mercedes believes that everyone has a story and should use their voice to tell it and inspire others.

Outside of work, Mercedes spends time with her friends and family. She is passionate about cooking, baking, traveling, playing guitar and writing songs.

