U.S. women’s hockey playing for gold

Americans to play Canada in gold medal game

BEIJING, China. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Team USA women's hockey takes down Finland in the Olympic semifinal round by a final of 4-1.

The victory advances the Americans to the gold medal game against world power Canada.

The Canadians defeated the Americans in the group round and have dominated the overall tournament, scoring the most points in Olympic history.

The last 6 times that these two teams met in the gold medal game, team Canada secured 4 victories in those contests.