Community invited to Wildcat Welcome Tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona's (UA) Wildcat Welcome Tour will be making a stop in Yuma!

UA Athletic Director Desireé Reed-Francois will bring the tour to Yuma on Monday, May 6, at the Yuma Golf and Country Club located at 3150 S Fortuna Ave. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is also a free event.

U of A announced its athletics department will hit the road with the tour and bring the Wildcat spirit to alumni, fans, and supporters.

They will be making tour stops throughout Arizona in May and June, including Yuma.

U of A said each tour stop will feature coaches, student-athletes, staff, members of the spirit squad, and mascots that will greet fans, sign autographs, and take pictures.

Attendees will get to receive Wildcat prizes as well.

To register for the Wildcat Welcome Tour in Yuma, click HERE. For more details about the tour, go to arizonawildcats.com/wildcatwelcome.