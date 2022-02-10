Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test

By DAVE SKRETTA and GRAHAM DUNBAR

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic figure skating favorite Kamila Valieva practiced as usual Thursday morning at the Beijing Olympics, despite reports that the Russian 15-year-old has tested positive for a banned substance.

The Russian newspaper RBC reported she tested positive for a banned heart medication, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.

The sample was reportedly obtained in December, when Valieva was still in Russia, but did not come to light until after she had helped her team win the gold medal.

If the Russian team is disqualified, the U.S. would be elevated to gold. It's unclear if she would be allowed to participate in the individual competition.