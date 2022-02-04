Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — World champion women's bobsledder Kaillie Humphries has overcome a long list of challenges this season.

She was ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

And she was dealing with a relatively serious hamstring injury.

All those problems are in the past and now the three-time Olympic medalist for Canada is about to represent the U.S. in the Games for the first time.