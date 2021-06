Weather Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cooler temperatures on their way with a high near 108 on Monday. It will be sunny and breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is also a humidity wave coming through with 72% humidity in the early morning hours, causing temperatures to near low 90's by the 8 o'clock hour.

Temperatures will remain under 110 for the next four days before another high pressure system heat-up beginning on Friday.