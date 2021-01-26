Skip to Content
Weather Video
By
Published 7:27 am

Chilly, breezy afternoon ahead before potential rain this weekend

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system will continue to produce high elevation snowfall through Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be quite cold with pockets of freezing temperatures across the lower
deserts, according to The National Weather Service.

Conditions for Tuesday sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

For Tuesday night, skies mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

As Seen on TV / Local Forecast / Weather

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content