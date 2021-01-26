Chilly, breezy afternoon ahead before potential rain this weekend

Weather Video

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system will continue to produce high elevation snowfall through Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be quite cold with pockets of freezing temperatures across the lower

deserts, according to The National Weather Service.

Conditions for Tuesday sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

For Tuesday night, skies mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.