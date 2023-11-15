Weather Alert: Pacific storm bringing rain showers

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking light to moderate rain showers starting to appear within our area.

Keep in mind that impacts to travel will be a concern as rain will make roads slick and slippery.

The storm is currently off the coast of California bringing moisture from the southwest.

This is bringing the extra cloud cover and greater chances for rain showers.

Showers are likely to start popping up in Yuma County by this evening.

A period of showers through early Saturday morning is possible for the Desert Southwest.

Rainfall accumulation is looking between a tenth and or below.

There are no weather alerts issued and flooding isn't looking likely as of now, but it is something we can't rule out.

This current system will bring cooling temperatures through the remainder of the week and into this weekend.

Breezier conditions will also join by Saturday with even gustier winds at the start of early next week.

