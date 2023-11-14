Weather Alert: Pacific storm bringing chance for rain showers to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Clouds rejoin in our skies today, and we will be holding onto the extra cloud cover until future storms pass.

Tracking a big Pacific Storm that is making its way to coast of California, which is expected move toward the Desert Southwest bringing cooler temperatures and rain showers.

Showers are likely to begin around the region starting Wednesday afternoon and could see a period of showers through early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals are looking between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

There are no weather alerts issued and flooding isn't looking likely as of now, but it is something we can't rule out.

Rain showers will be in the forecast and temperatures will be near average or a few degrees below-normal average for the rest of the week.

Breezier and drier conditions will be expected this weekend.