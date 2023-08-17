WEATHER ALERT: Big storm on the way, Hurricane Hilary expected to bring weekend rain

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Heat will persist again today as an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for portions of Yuma and Imperial Counties until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

Make sure to practice heat safety at all times.

Big weather changes are on the way from the tropical disturbance moving up to the Baja Peninsula, which will certainly bring significantly widespread rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds to southeast California and far western and southwestern Arizona.

Tropical Storm Hilary developed off the coast of Mexico on Wednesday morning and now Hilary has upgraded into a Hurricane this morning.

Hurricane Hilary is rapidly intensifying and is forecast to grow into a major hurricane later today and could reach a Category 4.

The heaviest rain potential is Saturday through early Monday.

Where these intense rain and thunderstorms strong and damaging winds of 40+ MPH are also expected.

Some of this rain may be heavy at times leading to flash flooding over the weekend.

A Flood Watch is issued for Saturday to Monday for the entire Desert Southwest.

Measurable rainfall is likely with the expected heavy rain.

These values are just estimates as of now, but rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.