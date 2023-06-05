Weather Alert: Gusty winds this evening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong but overall dry low-pressure system is expected to move over the coast of Southern California from Monday into Tuesday, resulting in gusty winds across the region.

A Wind Advisory is issued until midnight for portions of western Imperial County, which includes Imperial Valley and El Centro.

Gustier conditions will be in Imperial County, with winds coming from the west, and the highest gusts of 45-55 MPH will be expected.

In Yuma County areas, it will remain breezy with winds coming from the south-southwest will remain the highest gusts of 20-35 MPH will be possible.

Stronger winds will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday and again Tuesday.

With the strong winds blowing dust will be likely and could be hazardous while doing any traveling, so make sure to drive safely if you encounter any blowing dust.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected across the area to start the week before trending back below normal through the next seven-plus days.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River remains in effect until at least June 6.