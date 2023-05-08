Weather Alert: Gusty & dusty days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Next weather system will arrive Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, this will result in stronger winds across the area.

Breezier conditions will begin tonight with a west wind 15 to 20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Stronger winds will be in a Imperial County, where a Windy Advisory has been issued, and will go into effect 5 P.M. Tuesday until 5 A.M.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert for Imperial County Tuesday afternoon and evening due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Breezy to windy conditions with a west wind of 10 to 15 MPH increasing to 20 to 25 MPH in the afternoon, winds could gust as high as 35 MPH.

Stronger winds with a west wind of 30 to 35 MPH decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight, winds could gust as high as 50 MPH.

A brief cool down is expected on Wednesday before another warming trend sets in for later in the

week.

Highs by the weekend and early next week will be above-normal with highs returning into the triple-digit mark.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.