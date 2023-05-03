More winds & cool temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Current lower pressure system is bringing impacts and weather changes across the region.

From this system, rain and snow will be an impact across California, and for us here in the Desert Southwest, we will have wind and cooler temperatures.

Winds will be felt across the area this evening, where we will be experiencing breezy to windy conditions.

Take a look below at our future wind gusts for this evening.

Stronger winds will be in western Imperial County where there is a Wind Advisory issued until 3 a.m. Thursday for west winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

Blowing dust will be an impact during the night time hours, so make sure to take extra precautions, especially if you are going to be traveling.

With this current weather system, it is keeping our temperatures cooler for this time of year, with tomorrow being the coolest day of the week.

By early next week, temperatures are expected to warm back up near our seasonal average.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.