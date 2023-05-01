Weather Alert: Cooler and stronger winds to kick off the first day of May

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We are kicking off the first day of May with slightly cooler temperatures than what we felt this weekend.

Yesterday Sunday, April 30, 2023, Yuma tied its record high of 103 degrees that was set back in 1879.

The month of April also had more days warmer than normal for the spring season.

A lower pressure system is along the California coast, bringing breezier conditions this week.

The strongest winds will be impacting our area this afternoon and evening, take a look at our future wind gusts.

With the dry and strong winds, we have a few weather alerts in effect within our area.

We have a Wind Advisory for strong westerly winds for Imperial Valley until 11 p.m. tonight and a Red Flag Warning for portions of Yuma County until 8 p.m. this evening.

The South Coast AQMD has issued an air quality alert for Imperial County until 1 a.m. Tuesday due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Temperatures will gradually cool through the week, reaching a below-normal, and highs will start to warm back up to near seasonal average later this weekend and into early next week.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.