Weather Alert: Gusty & dusty for Monday-Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather disturbance arriving into our area will bring a widespread breezy to windy conditions today and will persist through Tuesday.

Winds are already being felt in Imperial Valley and will continue to strengthen through the evening and night.

A Wind Advisory is issued Tuesday afternoon for western Imperial County and Imperial Valley for West winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

The Imperial County APCD has issued starting Tuesday afternoon for an Air Quality Alert due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Take a look below at our expected wind gusts for Tuesday afternoon.

This incoming system will also bring cooler/seasonable temperatures during the middle of the week.

Dry conditions will persist with temperatures warming into a slightly above-normal during the end of the week.