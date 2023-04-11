Weather Alert: Another warm day before cooler and stronger winds kick-in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures continue to be a focus again today, as afternoon highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and near-record heat.

Yuma's average for today's date is 86 degrees with our record of 101 degrees set back in 1936.

As for El Centro their average for today's date is 85 degrees with a record of 100 deegrees set back in 2018.

With the extra warmer conditions for this time of year, we do have moderate heat risk for the area, so make sure to take precautions and put heat safety into action.

Today is also National Pet Day, so make sure we are also taking care of pets and protect them from the heat.

By tomorrow temperatures will be cooler than these past few days, but still above normal.

A big difference in our temperatures will be toward the end of the week as we will cool down into the 80s before warming back up at the end of the weekend and early next week.

Breezier conditions will start to arrive this evening with a west wind of 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH is possible.

Stronger winds will kick in Wednesday afternoon with winds coming from the west-southwest with speeds at 15 to 20 MPH with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Windy conditions are expected in Imperial County where patchy blowing dust will be likely.

A Wind Advisory is issued from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Thursday for the southwest corner of Imperial County.