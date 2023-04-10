Weather Alert: Near record heat to start a new week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was our first 90-degree day for both Yuma and Imperial Valley.

We have even warmer temperatures today, with highs well above-normal and near-record heat.

The hottest days of the year are expected today and tomorrow.

With the warmer temperatures, we do have a moderate heat risk across the area, so make sure to hydrate and stay cool.

Very warm temperatures will continue through Wednesday and records may be tied or broken.

While the season's first triple digits are possible, the chances today and tomorrow are around 6-30 percent across the area.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Thursday with more cooling Friday.

Breezy conditions rejoins Tuesday evening with stronger winds anticipated Wednesday, lingering into Thursday across eastern Arizona.