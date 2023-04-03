Weather Alert: Gusty and dusty start to the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Strong gusty winds impact the entire region today, with wind, dust, and air quality alerts in effect until 11 p.m. tonight across the Desert Southwest.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Imperial County until 11 p.m. tonight and a Wind Advisory is also in effect until 11 p.m. tonight for Yuma County.

We have strong westerly winds with speeds ranging from 20-45 MPH and the highest peak gusts expected of 50-60 MPH.

Take a look below at our future wind gusts this evening and tonight.

From the strong and high winds, blowing dust will be an impact, where there's a Blowing Dust Advisory will remain in effect across the area until later tonight.

Make sure to take extra precautions, especially if you will be traveling.

Take a look below at some safety tips in case you encounter blowing dust.

A significant warmup is expected for the latter half of this week as a strong ridge is expected to build over the region.

This should result in above-normal temperatures by the weekend, with the potential of seeing 90 degrees for the first time this year.