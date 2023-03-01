Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:23 PM

Weather Alert: Active day with rain and wind to kick off the first day of March

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have some rain showers pushing all across the Desert Southwest this afternoon.

As we head into the evening more showers are possible, and by later tonight we can expected clearer skies.

Wind will still be a factor for the rest of our Wednesday evening with Wind Alerts still in effect.

There's a High Wind Warning in effect until 7 p.m. (PST) tonight for Imperial County for west winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 55 to 65 MPH.

Yuma county areas is also still under a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. (MST) tonight for west winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

Blowing dust and sand will also be likely and an air quality alert issued for Imperial County though this evening.

Take a look below at our future wind gusts this evening.

A gradual warming trend is expected by the upcoming weekend, which will push temperatures back to near normal by the latter half of the weekend through early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content