Weather Alert: Active day with rain and wind to kick off the first day of March

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have some rain showers pushing all across the Desert Southwest this afternoon.

As we head into the evening more showers are possible, and by later tonight we can expected clearer skies.

Wind will still be a factor for the rest of our Wednesday evening with Wind Alerts still in effect.

There's a High Wind Warning in effect until 7 p.m. (PST) tonight for Imperial County for west winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 55 to 65 MPH.

Yuma county areas is also still under a Wind Advisory until 8 p.m. (MST) tonight for west winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

Blowing dust and sand will also be likely and an air quality alert issued for Imperial County though this evening.

Take a look below at our future wind gusts this evening.

A gradual warming trend is expected by the upcoming weekend, which will push temperatures back to near normal by the latter half of the weekend through early next week.