FIRST ALERT: Gustier winds for Friday and cooler for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system will move through Friday which will bring in gustier winds and cooler temperatures to the Desert Southwest.

Clear to mostly clear skies and dry conditions will continue through the weekend with temperatures slightly cooler than normal through the weekend before warming up early next week.

The strongest winds will be on Friday with gusts 20-35 MPH, patchy blowing dust will be possible, especially in Imperial County.

Breezy conditions will linger throughout the day Saturday, winds will ease up on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is issued for portions of Imperial County for Friday afternoon.

A First Alert Action Day will go into effect for Imperial County Friday afternoon-Friday night due to the gusty and dusty conditions.

The coolest day will be Saturday, with highs mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s, and through the holiday weekend, temperatures will continue to be slightly below normal.

Temperatures will heat up to around 100 degrees by Memorial Day with even warmer afternoons with highs will be at or close to 105 degrees by the middle of next week.