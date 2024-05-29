Skip to Content
Highs staying in the 100s for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak disturbance will pass north of the region today into Thursday but will result in almost no noticeable change in our day-to-day conditions, just a slight increase in winds.

Dry and quiet weather conditions will persist through at least the weekend, but expect continued above-normal temperatures as high pressure generally dominates across the region.

An Air Quality Alert for portions of Imperial County will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday due to the warm temperatures creating unhealthy air quality concerns due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Lots of sunshine with high temperatures each day across the Desert Southwest will run between 100 and 105 degrees for the next several days.

Remember to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, staying in cool and air-conditioned buildings, and wearing loose and light-colored clothing.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

