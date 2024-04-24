News 11 Weather: Wind Advisories blow in

Imperial County is set for two Wind Advisories this week, the first goes into effect at 5 p.m. PDT today

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -Two Wind Advisories are set to take place over most of Imperial County this week.

The first goes into effect today at 5:00 p.m. and will stay in place until 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

The second is expected Friday at 2:00 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

West winds are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

Areas included in the advisories are Imperial Valley, Western Imperial County, Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

The rest of your forecast should feature noticeable cooling taking place over the next few days as an area of weak low pressure traverses the Desert Southwest.

This system will help generate breezy to locally windy conditions over the next few days while potentially sparking a few light showers over southwestern Arizona on Thursday morning.

Another more potent low will then affect the region through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, ushering in the return of rain chances Friday night into Saturday morning and helping to keep cooler and breezy conditions in the forecast.