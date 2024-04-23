Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: A drop in temps

Melissa Zaremba
Published 3:51 PM

Significant cooling trend as well as breezy to windy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A couple of weather systems will move through the region from Wednesday through Saturday.

This will lead to a significant cooling trend as well as breezy to windy conditions.

Desert highs drop to the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Moisture with these systems will be quite limited and thus precipitation chances will be confined primarily to the northern half of Arizona.

An exception will be slight chances of showers for east-central Arizona and far northern Maricopa County on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A warming trend begins Sunday with desert highs returning to the 90s Monday and Tuesday.

Skip to content