Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More heat for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 5:26 PM
Published 3:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak lower pressure will bring in breezy conditions throughout the day today.

Stronger winds will be toward the west, but gusts will range between 20-35 MPH across the Desert Southwest. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. SATURDAY for the southwest corner of Imperial County.

A ridge of high pressure will build in the Desert Southwest this weekend easing our winds, but rising our temperatures.

The warmest days are expected to be Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 90s, some areas potentially could also reach the triple-digit mark.

Lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s will be common through next Tuesday before a gradual cooling trend takes hold during the latter half of next week. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content