More heat for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak lower pressure will bring in breezy conditions throughout the day today.

Stronger winds will be toward the west, but gusts will range between 20-35 MPH across the Desert Southwest.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. SATURDAY for the southwest corner of Imperial County.

A ridge of high pressure will build in the Desert Southwest this weekend easing our winds, but rising our temperatures.

The warmest days are expected to be Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 90s, some areas potentially could also reach the triple-digit mark.

Lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s will be common through next Tuesday before a gradual cooling trend takes hold during the latter half of next week.