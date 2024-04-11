Warm rest of the week with stronger winds by Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will be the dominant feature over the Desert Southwest during the next few days, allowing temperatures to warm to their highest values so far this year with 90s forecasted through Friday.

A weak system will push into our area Friday, bringing widespread breezy to windy conditions followed by cooler temperatures.

Winds will begin to straighten tomorrow afternoon with gusts 20-35 MPH will be possible.

Patchy blowing dust could also be likely.

Breezy and even windy conditions will linger through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year.