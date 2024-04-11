Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm rest of the week with stronger winds by Friday

By
today at 5:39 PM
Published 3:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will be the dominant feature over the Desert Southwest during the next few days, allowing temperatures to warm to their highest values so far this year with 90s forecasted through Friday.

A weak system will push into our area Friday, bringing widespread breezy to windy conditions followed by cooler temperatures.

Winds will begin to straighten tomorrow afternoon with gusts 20-35 MPH will be possible.

Patchy blowing dust could also be likely.

Breezy and even windy conditions will linger through the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will cool back down to the 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content