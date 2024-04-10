Welcoming the 90s for the rest of the workweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will continue to build and persist over the Desert Southwest during the next few days, raising our temperatures to the 90s.

This is our first set of 90s and warmest days of the year so far for 2024.

Even though I'm not tracking excessive or record heat, it will still be warmer than normal, and it's important to take proper precautions by practicing heat safety.

Another low-pressure system will approach the region this weekend, returning breezy conditions and dropping temperatures to near and below normal.