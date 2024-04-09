Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: The big 9-0, temps climbing up

Melissa Zaremba
Published 2:19 PM

Expect local temps to climb into the low to mid-90s later this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will build and persist over the region during the next few days.

Which will promote a quick warmup with afternoon highs in the 90s across the lower deserts during the middle and latter portion of the week.

Another low-pressure system will approach the region this weekend.

Ushering in the return of breezy conditions and dropping temperatures to near and below normal levels.

