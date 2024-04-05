Skip to Content
Gusty winds through tonight. Breeziness will join again Sunday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:16 PM
Published 2:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Wind Advisory and Air Quality Alert is in effect for portions of Imperial County through 11 p.m. tonight.

First Alert ACTION DAY remains in effect for Imperial County through the rest of today for the strong gusty winds.

Windy conditions will continue through tonight with gusts ranging 30-40 MPH across the Desert Southwest.

A lower pressure system will continue to exit throughout the weekend, but leaving behind cool temperatures with plenty of sunshine for our weekend ahead.

Breezy and even windy conditions will join in again on Sunday.

Temperatures will quickly rise next week leading to highs in the 90s by the middle of next week.

Don't forget the Total Solar Eclipse will take place on Monday. The ones who will get the full view are the ones on the path where it starts in Texas and will travel all the way up to Maine.

Here in the Desert Southwest, we will get a partial view of the eclipse which will begin around 10:04 a.m. until 11:14 a.m.

The next Total Eclipse won't be until August 23rd, 2044.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

