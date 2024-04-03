Staying warm with gustier winds returning Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will bring dry and warming temperatures through Thursday as highs peak in the mid and upper 80s.

As another incoming lower pressure approaches southern California, expect breezy to windy Thursday into Friday.

Gustier winds will move in Imperial County Thursday afternoon where blowing dust and sand will be possible.

Highest gusts across the Desert Southwest will peak at 25-45 MPH Thursday-Friday, and stronger winds will be on Friday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued and will go into effect for Imperial County at 4 p.m. Thursday through midnight on Friday.

I also issued A First Alert ACTION DAY for Imperial County on Thursday and Friday for the strong gusty winds.

This next weather system will cool temperatures down to well below normal and bring a slight chance for rain on Friday.

The first part of next week warmer weather is expected to return to the Desert Southwest.