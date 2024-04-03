Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Staying warm with gustier winds returning Thursday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will bring dry and warming temperatures through Thursday as highs peak in the mid and upper 80s.

As another incoming lower pressure approaches southern California, expect breezy to windy Thursday into Friday.

Gustier winds will move in Imperial County Thursday afternoon where blowing dust and sand will be possible.

Highest gusts across the Desert Southwest will peak at 25-45 MPH Thursday-Friday, and stronger winds will be on Friday.

Wind Advisory has been issued and will go into effect for Imperial County at 4 p.m. Thursday through midnight on Friday. 

I also issued A First Alert ACTION DAY for Imperial County on Thursday and Friday for the strong gusty winds.

This next weather system will cool temperatures down to well below normal and bring a slight chance for rain on Friday.

The first part of next week warmer weather is expected to return to the Desert Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content