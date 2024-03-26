Breeziness continues as temperatures gradually warm-up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An area of low pressure will keep us cool again today, but a high-pressure system will settle starting Wednesday, bringing in drier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Breezy conditions will continue through the evening with gusts over 20 MPH is possible.

Lighter winds will be back by Wednesday and rejoin Thursday night.

High temperatures are forecasted to reach slightly above-normal by Thursday.

A stronger weather system will soon impact the Desert Southwest, bringing rain showers, more winds, and cooler temperatures for Easter weekend, and into early next week.