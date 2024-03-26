Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breeziness continues as temperatures gradually warm-up

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:40 PM
Published 2:25 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An area of low pressure will keep us cool again today, but a high-pressure system will settle starting Wednesday, bringing in drier conditions and warmer temperatures.

Breezy conditions will continue through the evening with gusts over 20 MPH is possible.

Lighter winds will be back by Wednesday and rejoin Thursday night.

High temperatures are forecasted to reach slightly above-normal by Thursday.

A stronger weather system will soon impact the Desert Southwest, bringing rain showers, more winds, and cooler temperatures for Easter weekend, and into early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content