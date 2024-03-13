Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: A noticeable change

Melissa Zaremba
By
New
Published 11:42 AM

The approach of a low pressure system will lead to breezy to windy conditions, cooler temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) The approach of a low pressure system will lead to breezy to windy conditions, cooler temperatures,  and increased precipitation chances through the end of the week. Best chances for precipitation will be  confined across the higher terrain areas of northern and eastern Arizona. As the low pressure system stalls and gradually weakens over the region through the weekend into early next week, the chances for precipitation will linger, although gradually decline, along with a slow warming trend.

Our viewer photos are sent in by Diana Garcia with two photos of the sunset in the Fortuna Foothills

You can send your photos over to us at www.kyma.com/share

