Tracking stronger winds and slight chance for showers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather disturbance will affect the Desert Southwest through Thursday, resulting in stronger winds, cooler temperatures, and slight chances for showers.

Breezy to windy conditions will return this evening with gusts 20-40 MPH across the Desert Southwest.

Gustier winds will be toward the west and favor more in Imperial County where patchy blowing dust will be possible tonight.

There are slight chances for isolated showers within our area tonight, greatest chances is looking for Yuma.

A return to dry and quiet conditions along with a warming trend expected for the weekend.

Daytime highs will eventually warm to the mid and upper 80s next week.