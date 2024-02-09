Tracking more rain chances, winds, and chilly temperatures this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Two more lower-pressure systems will move through the Desert

Southwest today, keeping temperatures chilly and bringing additional precipitation to the region tonight and again Saturday.

More showers will be possible tonight and through tomorrow morning, where the greatest chance for light and moderate rain will favor Yuma and La Paz Counties.

More sunshine and clearer skies will be expected by the afternoon tomorrow.

Breezier conditions will join back Saturday and Sunday, where gusts will range 20-25 MPH.

Slightly breezier conditions is expected on Sunday afternoon.

Day time highs and overnight lows will remain well below-normal through the weekend.

High pressure will start to build beginning Sunday, resulting in a warming trend and a return to above-normal temperatures by the middle of next week.