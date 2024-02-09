Skip to Content
Tracking more rain chances, winds, and chilly temperatures this weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
Published 3:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Two more lower-pressure systems will move through the Desert
Southwest today, keeping temperatures chilly and bringing additional precipitation to the region tonight and again Saturday.

More showers will be possible tonight and through tomorrow morning, where the greatest chance for light and moderate rain will favor Yuma and La Paz Counties.

More sunshine and clearer skies will be expected by the afternoon tomorrow.

Breezier conditions will join back Saturday and Sunday, where gusts will range 20-25 MPH.

Slightly breezier conditions is expected on Sunday afternoon.

Day time highs and overnight lows will remain well below-normal through the weekend.

High pressure will start to build beginning Sunday, resulting in a warming trend and a return to above-normal temperatures by the middle of next week.

Local Forecast

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

